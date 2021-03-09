$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $6.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.60 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $28.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,462,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 203,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.