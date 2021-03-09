7,323 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.42. 268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,905. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

