75,767 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. KB Financial Group accounts for about 0.4% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,918. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

