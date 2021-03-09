$779.47 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $779.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $761.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. ICON Public posted sales of $715.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

ICLR opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in ICON Public by 42.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.