810,200 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,236 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

