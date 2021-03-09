81,721 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

IQLT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

