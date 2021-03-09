$821.06 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post sales of $821.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.00 million and the lowest is $794.21 million. Pool posted sales of $677.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.28 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

