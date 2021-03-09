841,908 Shares in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Acquired by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. Molecular Templates makes up 0.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,705,774 shares of company stock worth $20,621,086 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

MTEM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $551.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

