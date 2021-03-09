8,652 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.55. 34,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,512. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

