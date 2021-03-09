$879.87 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report $879.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the lowest is $870.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average is $181.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.