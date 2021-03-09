888 (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month High at $330.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 40156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.69.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

