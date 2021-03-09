897,868 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,388,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.8% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

