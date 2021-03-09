8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 1,861,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,819,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

