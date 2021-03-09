8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $169,982.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

