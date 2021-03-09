$9.44 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report sales of $9.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 million and the highest is $10.62 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $34.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.75 million to $36.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Immatics stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

