9,029 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,021.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.14. 381,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. The firm has a market cap of $749.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.