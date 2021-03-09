904,479 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 904,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,981,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.51% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

HACK stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77.

