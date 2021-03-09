A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.00

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 9685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$511.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.31.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

