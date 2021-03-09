A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.13. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 112 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

