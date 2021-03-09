A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 28,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.