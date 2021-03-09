A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.30

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 14116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock worth $910,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

