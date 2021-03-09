A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading 5.8% Higher

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.69. 909,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,099,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $743.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $61,211 in the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in A10 Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in A10 Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

