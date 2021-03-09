Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.29 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Aave has a market cap of $5.29 billion and approximately $450.40 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040668 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,431,966 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

