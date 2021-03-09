AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.04

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 9137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

