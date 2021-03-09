AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.