AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.70 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

