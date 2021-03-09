Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ABCM stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $6,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

