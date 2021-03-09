ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.45

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 2987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Separately, CL King lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,401.30 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

