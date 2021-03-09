ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41.

Separately, CL King upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 256,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,199. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,392.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

