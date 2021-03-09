ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41.
Separately, CL King upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.
Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 256,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,199. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,392.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
