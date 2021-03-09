ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.
Separately, CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.
NYSE ABM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 251,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
