ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.

Separately, CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 251,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

