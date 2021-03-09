Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Up 9.5%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.92. 120,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 130,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The firm has a market cap of $734.29 million, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

