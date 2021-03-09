Abyss (ABYSS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $220,753.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Abyss has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $220,753.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.