Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 13317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

