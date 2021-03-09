Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $55.38 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

