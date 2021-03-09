ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 348659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.