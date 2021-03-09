ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

