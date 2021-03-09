Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.26

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.26 and traded as high as C$18.16. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 8,874 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

