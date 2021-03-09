Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACST stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

