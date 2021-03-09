Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.70. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 23,780 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

