Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $1,362,790 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

