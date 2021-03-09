Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
NYSE ACEL opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
