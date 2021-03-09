Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Up 6%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s share price rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 369,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 731,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

