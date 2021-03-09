Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $267.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.41. 16,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.54. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

