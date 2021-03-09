Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $252.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.54. The company has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

