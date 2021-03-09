Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.27.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.54. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

