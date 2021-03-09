Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.