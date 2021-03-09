Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.84

Accor SA (EPA:AC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.84 ($32.75) and traded as high as €34.84 ($40.99). Accor shares last traded at €34.13 ($40.15), with a volume of 1,044,535 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.12 and a 200-day moving average of €27.84.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

