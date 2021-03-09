AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 3,075,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,353,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $177.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 55,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

