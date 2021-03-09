Acerinox (ANIOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS: ANIOY) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/3/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2021 – Acerinox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2021 – Acerinox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/1/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

1/28/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

1/25/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$5.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Acerinox, S.A. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

