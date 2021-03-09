Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE ASP traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,200.00. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

