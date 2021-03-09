Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 5.8%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.47. 400,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,823,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

